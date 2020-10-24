Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) Given a €87.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SIX2. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €91.00 ($107.06) target price on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €81.50 ($95.88).

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €72.95 ($85.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €76.38 and a 200 day moving average price of €70.04. Sixt SE has a 52-week low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 52-week high of €100.00 ($117.65).

Sixt SE (SIX2.F) Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

