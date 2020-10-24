SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

SKM has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

SKM opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 79.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,126,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 58.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,991,000 after purchasing an additional 745,360 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,855,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,168,000 after purchasing an additional 429,413 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 57.0% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 843,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,298,000 after purchasing an additional 306,183 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 18.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,399,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,029,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares during the period. 8.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

