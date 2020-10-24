SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.37 EPS

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $96.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day moving average is $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.21.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 96 buildings totaling 41.0 million square feet.

