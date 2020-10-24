Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WORK. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.57.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $28.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of -49.59 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. Slack Technologies has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $40.07.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.22 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Slack Technologies news, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $40,997.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 292,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,122.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $88,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,650.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 447,333 shares of company stock worth $13,266,476 over the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 284.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

