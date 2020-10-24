Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Receives $17.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

SUNS has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Solar Senior Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th.

In other Solar Senior Capital news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 3,844 shares of Solar Senior Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,740.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 236,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Gross bought 10,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $141,396.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,013.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,709 shares of company stock valued at $193,396. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Solar Senior Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Solar Senior Capital by 15.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 267.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SUNS opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Solar Senior Capital has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $18.29.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 million. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 25.75%. Equities analysts expect that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Solar Senior Capital’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

