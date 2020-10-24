Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Receives $17.00 Average PT from Analysts

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

SUNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Solar Senior Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Solar Senior Capital alerts:

In related news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 10,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $141,396.97. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 231,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,013.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 3,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $50,740.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,225.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,709 shares of company stock worth $193,396 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Solar Senior Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 42,444 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 57,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Solar Senior Capital by 157.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Solar Senior Capital during the first quarter worth about $914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SUNS opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $219.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83. Solar Senior Capital has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $18.29.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 million. Research analysts expect that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. Solar Senior Capital’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Senior Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Senior Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.