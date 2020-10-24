Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) (CVE:SSV) Director Sells C$20,804.40 in Stock

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) (CVE:SSV) Director David Roger Scammell sold 36,000 shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total transaction of C$20,804.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$185,216.95.

David Roger Scammell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) alerts:

On Friday, October 16th, David Roger Scammell sold 11,000 shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total transaction of C$6,389.90.

On Tuesday, October 13th, David Roger Scammell sold 36,000 shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.59, for a total transaction of C$21,081.60.

On Thursday, October 8th, David Roger Scammell sold 10,000 shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total transaction of C$5,740.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, David Roger Scammell sold 6,500 shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total transaction of C$4,104.75.

CVE:SSV opened at C$0.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.08 million and a PE ratio of -26.50. Southern Silver Exploration Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.06 and a twelve month high of C$0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.30.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) from C$0.52 to C$1.06 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) Company Profile

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares, which is located in Durango State, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.