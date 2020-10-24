SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,638 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $98.00 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $108.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.90.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.