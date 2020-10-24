Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.63) per share for the quarter.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $138.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVE opened at $18.58 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

