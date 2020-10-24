Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 18,391 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489,787 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,391 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.09% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $34,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 825 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH stock opened at $74.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.19.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total transaction of $101,802.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,443.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $53,169.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,037 shares of company stock worth $4,644,959. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.