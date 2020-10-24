Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 29,507 Shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,507 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Integer were worth $28,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Integer by 4.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Integer by 8.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the first quarter worth $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Integer by 2,219.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the first quarter valued at $176,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $652,820.00. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Integer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus cut shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $66.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Integer Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.50.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). Integer had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $240.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.70 million. Analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corp will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

