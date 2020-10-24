Standard Life Aberdeen plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,301,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,849 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.38% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $261,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 495.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $205.04 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.79 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.62.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

