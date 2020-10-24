Standard Life Aberdeen plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 162.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,287,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,415,011 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 1.30% of Service Co. International worth $96,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 237,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 531,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,686,000 after acquiring an additional 31,086 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,130 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $479,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

SCI opened at $44.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.99.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.34. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

