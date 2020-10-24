Standard Life Aberdeen plc Boosts Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 379.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,734,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372,250 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.61% of CMS Energy worth $106,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCF National Bank increased its position in CMS Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 6,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in CMS Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $99,443.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,666.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,743 shares of company stock worth $538,927 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CMS. Barclays cut CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.46.

NYSE CMS opened at $65.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.16. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.16.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.46%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.