Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 117,770 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,817,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,770 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises 1.0% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $375,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 75.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 7,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 84.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 147.2% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 49.3% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 10,200 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $399,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 178,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,008,582.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $92,275.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,449.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,364 shares of company stock valued at $8,035,885 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 39.18%. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BSX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.72.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.