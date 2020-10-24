Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys New Shares in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 747,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,596,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 1.00% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 32.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,313.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HASI stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 31.48 and a quick ratio of 31.48. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.64.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

HASI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BofA Securities cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

