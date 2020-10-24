Standard Life Aberdeen plc Cuts Stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 47.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,090,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,673,047 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $220,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,245,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,947 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,070,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,635,000 after buying an additional 32,255 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,483,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,043,000 after buying an additional 1,350,012 shares during the last quarter. Newport Asia LLC raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 1,241,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,502,000 after buying an additional 557,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after buying an additional 22,665 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $43.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of -53.13 and a beta of 1.75. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $46.30.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 16.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.62.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

