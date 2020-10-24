Standard Life Aberdeen plc Cuts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,764,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 523,879 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.05% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $224,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,116.4% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $88.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average of $66.94. The firm has a market cap of $454.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $91.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.4253 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

