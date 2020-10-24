Standard Life Aberdeen plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,864,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 868,117 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.13% of Bank of America worth $261,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,619,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,381,000 after acquiring an additional 32,773 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,321,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,291,000 after acquiring an additional 169,890 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $2,637,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 333.7% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 89,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 68,934 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 13,584,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 51,189,383 shares of company stock worth $1,256,929,302. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

NYSE BAC opened at $24.90 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

