Standard Life Aberdeen plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,690,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 307,834 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $106,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $293,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,501. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

