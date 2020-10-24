Standard Life Aberdeen plc Cuts Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,255 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $32,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 1,115 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $118,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 31,660 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $3,441,758.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,388 shares of company stock valued at $11,812,677. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $86.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.32. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.93.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. Fox Factory had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $183.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FOXF shares. CJS Securities upgraded Fox Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

