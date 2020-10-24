Standard Life Aberdeen plc Cuts Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,445,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 183,242 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $140,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 62.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 154,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 59,267 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 139.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at $693,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $56.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.73. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $69.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.67.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

In related news, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,653,374.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,387,495.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 158,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $8,879,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,285.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,298 shares of company stock worth $11,477,029. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.05.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

