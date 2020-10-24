Standard Life Aberdeen plc Cuts Stock Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,418 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 1.61% of SJW Group worth $27,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in SJW Group by 728.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SJW Group by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $64.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.52. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 70.65, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $74.99.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $147.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.09 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

