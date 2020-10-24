Standard Life Aberdeen plc Decreases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 761,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40,629 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.12% of Accenture worth $172,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 566.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 47.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $229.70 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $247.82. The firm has a market cap of $148.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.74.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total value of $425,899.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,962.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,666 shares of company stock valued at $7,039,426 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.58.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

