Standard Life Aberdeen plc Decreases Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,044,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 78,734 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.99% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $158,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter worth about $194,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter worth about $252,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on HZNP. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.93.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $7,979,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $128,729.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,729.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,250 shares of company stock worth $11,052,338. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

HZNP stock opened at $77.44 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $86.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

