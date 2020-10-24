Standard Life Aberdeen plc Decreases Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,267,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768,099 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 1.13% of Yum China worth $225,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Yum China by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,797,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,543,000 after purchasing an additional 332,917 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 35.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,343,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,255 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in Yum China by 30.5% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,706,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,157,000 after purchasing an additional 866,880 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Yum China by 9.4% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,718,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,673,000 after purchasing an additional 233,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Yum China by 130.8% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,360,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,962 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $305,375.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YUMC. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. CLSA began coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.81.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $55.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $59.35.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

