Standard Life Aberdeen plc Decreases Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 663,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,024 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $197,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,581,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,313,533,000 after buying an additional 1,141,241 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 142.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,005,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,770,000 after acquiring an additional 590,644 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 109.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 424,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,770,000 after acquiring an additional 221,463 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 16.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,182,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,068,000 after acquiring an additional 167,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter worth $36,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.38.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $294.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.66. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $310.73.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

