Standard Life Aberdeen plc Decreases Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,029 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $33,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in LCI Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 67,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brendan Deely sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total value of $796,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,820.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total transaction of $232,085.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities raised shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $121.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

NYSE LCII opened at $112.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $55.29 and a 52 week high of $131.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.27.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

