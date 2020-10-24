Standard Life Aberdeen plc Grows Stock Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 287,797 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $28,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group in the second quarter valued at $172,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $38.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.44. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.94.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.92 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 39,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $1,703,924.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 274,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,768,449.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Sjolund sold 9,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $362,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,638 shares of company stock worth $3,524,252 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRAA. TheStreet upgraded shares of PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

