Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $129 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 558,414 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 24,151 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $128,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,023,091.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,342 shares of company stock worth $2,714,897 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $254.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $268.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Autodesk from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.41.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

