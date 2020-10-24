Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $140.46 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,401,134 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 52,048 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.17% of American Express worth $140,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP opened at $100.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.58. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several research firms have commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BofA Securities cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.63.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

