Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $157.99 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 930,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491,000 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $157,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.11.

Shares of LHX opened at $171.80 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.75.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

