Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $224.16 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,764,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 523,879 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.05% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $224,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,814,000 after purchasing an additional 570,945 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 19,266 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,135,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,227,000 after purchasing an additional 64,831 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 63,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock opened at $88.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $91.27. The stock has a market cap of $454.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.4253 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

