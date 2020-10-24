Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $245.92 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,457,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,169 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.45% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $245,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,714.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 727.3% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $4,193,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,575,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $298,400.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,032 shares of company stock worth $9,688,097 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $98.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.77.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

