Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $253.09 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,374,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,994 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $253,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,459,000 after buying an additional 661,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,669,000 after purchasing an additional 341,773 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,894,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,094,000 after purchasing an additional 83,026 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 47.4% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.91.

PM opened at $74.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day moving average is $75.24. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

