Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $28.47 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,525 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $28,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in Ecolab by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 18,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $204.87 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of -69.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ecolab from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

