Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $28.79 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,969 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $28,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 35,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in ServiceNow by 10.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 6.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 66.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 179,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in ServiceNow by 16.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 204,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,600,000 after purchasing an additional 29,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $514.01 on Friday. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $232.25 and a 12-month high of $533.37. The stock has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.68, a P/E/G ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $481.94 and its 200-day moving average is $413.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.38, for a total transaction of $14,739,868.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,973.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $13,130,577.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $376,352.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,787 shares of company stock worth $48,034,144 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Barclays raised their target price on ServiceNow from $486.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $470.81.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.