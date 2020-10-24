Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $288 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its holdings in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,842,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,008,759 shares during the quarter. Banco Bradesco makes up approximately 0.8% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.95% of Banco Bradesco worth $288,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 134.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

NYSE:BBD opened at $4.00 on Friday. Banco Bradesco SA has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBD. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.