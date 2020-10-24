Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $299.85 Million Holdings in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its position in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,120,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 450,551 shares during the period. Autohome makes up approximately 0.8% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 2.64% of Autohome worth $299,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Autohome by 29.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autohome alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $96.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.52. Autohome Inc has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $102.25.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $327.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.32 million. Autohome had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 23.25%. Autohome’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Autohome Inc will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATHM shares. Macquarie downgraded Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on Autohome in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.49.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.