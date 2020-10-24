Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $304.11 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,293,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,715 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 0.8% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $304,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 26.9% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $56.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

