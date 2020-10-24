Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $32.48 Million Position in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its position in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 1.11% of Dorman Products worth $32,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 5.4% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 104.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Dorman Products by 17.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

DORM stock opened at $90.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.81. Dorman Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.49 and a 1-year high of $97.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.26.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.07 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DORM. Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $135,295.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.