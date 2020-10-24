Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $32.70 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $32,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,217.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.27.

NYSE:CL opened at $79.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.31. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The company has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

