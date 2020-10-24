Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $32.94 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,304 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 22,628 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $32,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 23,500.0% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 465.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.82.

NYSE:BA opened at $167.36 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $375.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.82.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -10.37 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

