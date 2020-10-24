Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $33.55 Million Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,270 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 1.36% of J & J Snack Foods worth $33,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 28,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,919,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JJSF shares. BidaskClub upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $136.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.89 and a beta of 0.60. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $194.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.35.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.07 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 28th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

