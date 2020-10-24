Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $34.03 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 228,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,655 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $34,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $168.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.29. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caterpillar from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BofA Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.37.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.