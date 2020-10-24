Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $35.51 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 18.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 237,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,438 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $35,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at $43,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 82.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $145.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.82. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $229.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.58.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $576.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Truist dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.81.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

