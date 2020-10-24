Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $35.74 Million Position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,573 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.82% of Mercury Systems worth $35,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 12,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $938,043.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $113,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,958 shares in the company, valued at $22,025,209.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,196 shares of company stock worth $9,380,318. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $77.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $96.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.55.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.