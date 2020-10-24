Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $36.52 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,679 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in 3M were worth $36,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 9,250.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $690,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,861 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 9,539.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 954,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,853,000 after purchasing an additional 944,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of 3M by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,114,829,000 after purchasing an additional 910,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 3M by 28.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,645,000 after purchasing an additional 777,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 28.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,355,000 after purchasing an additional 659,549 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.79.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $169.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.06. The company has a market cap of $97.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.