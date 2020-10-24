Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $36.64 Million Position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 141,286 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $36,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRAH. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in PRA Health Sciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 179,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

In related news, CEO Colin Shannon sold 6,073 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $624,790.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,649.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 1,364 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $140,328.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,991.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,489 shares of company stock valued at $976,228 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRAH shares. BofA Securities cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.23.

PRAH opened at $109.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.45 and a 200 day moving average of $99.18. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $729.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.12 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 25.01%. PRA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.