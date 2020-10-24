Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $38.63 Million Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 1.43% of Casella Waste Systems worth $38,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $58.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $61.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 80.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $188.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director James E. Oconnor sold 7,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total transaction of $416,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,895.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $276,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,629.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,727 over the last quarter. 7.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.